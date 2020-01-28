British Pound Sterling: GBP/USD awaits BOE, post-Brexit trade talks amid broad risk-off

Pound Sterling awaits BOE, post-Brexit trade talks amid broad risk-off
Pound Sterling remains modestly flat near 1.3060 while heading into the London open on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair snaps the previous three-day declines. While the uncertainty surrounding the post-Brexit trade deal between the European Union (EU) and the UK recently weighed on the pair, the US dollar’s broad strength amid risk-off also dragged the quote down. The present pullback could be attributed to the risk reset amid a lack of major catalysts as well as ahead of the key events like BOE and Brexit talks. Read more...
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3058
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3054
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3089
|Daily SMA50
|1.3058
|Daily SMA100
|1.2846
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3107
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3041
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3175
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3066
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3028
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3001
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2962
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3133
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.316
GBP/USD drops to 1-week lows, inching closer to 1.30 mark
The cable finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to one-week lows, around the 1.3025 region in the last hour.
The pair extended its recent pullback from the 1.3170 region and remained depressed for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday. Despite last week's positive UK macro data, the fact that the market is still pricing in over 50% chances of a BoE rate cut on Thursday was seen as one of the key factors undermining the British pound. Read more…
Pound Sterling now looks to a test of 1.2900 – Commerzbank
In opinion of Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, Pound Sterling could shed further ground and visit the 1.2900 zone.
“GBP/USD charted an outside day to the downside on Friday and it is possible that it will react back to its 1.2902 uptrend near term. This will need to hold for scope for a deeper recovery to the 1.3285 Fibonacci retracement to be seen.” Read more...
