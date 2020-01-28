British Pound Sterling: GBP/USD awaits BOE, post-Brexit trade talks amid broad risk-off

Pound Sterling awaits BOE, post-Brexit trade talks amid broad risk-off

Pound Sterling remains modestly flat near 1.3060 while heading into the London open on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair snaps the previous three-day declines. While the uncertainty surrounding the post-Brexit trade deal between the European Union (EU) and the UK recently weighed on the pair, the US dollar’s broad strength amid risk-off also dragged the quote down. The present pullback could be attributed to the risk reset amid a lack of major catalysts as well as ahead of the key events like BOE and Brexit talks. Read more...

GBP/USD drops to 1-week lows, inching closer to 1.30 mark

The cable finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to one-week lows, around the 1.3025 region in the last hour.

The pair extended its recent pullback from the 1.3170 region and remained depressed for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday. Despite last week's positive UK macro data, the fact that the market is still pricing in over 50% chances of a BoE rate cut on Thursday was seen as one of the key factors undermining the British pound. Read more…

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3019 Today Daily Change -0.0035 Today Daily Change % -0.27 Today daily open 1.3054 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3089 Daily SMA50 1.3058 Daily SMA100 1.2846 Daily SMA200 1.2692 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3107 Previous Daily Low 1.3041 Previous Weekly High 1.3175 Previous Weekly Low 1.2962 Previous Monthly High 1.3515 Previous Monthly Low 1.2896 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3066 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3082 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3028 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3001 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2962 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3094 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3133 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.316

Pound Sterling now looks to a test of 1.2900 – Commerzbank

In opinion of Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, Pound Sterling could shed further ground and visit the 1.2900 zone.

“GBP/USD charted an outside day to the downside on Friday and it is possible that it will react back to its 1.2902 uptrend near term. This will need to hold for scope for a deeper recovery to the 1.3285 Fibonacci retracement to be seen.” Read more...