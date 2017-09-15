British PM May: National threat level raised to critical from severe

British PM May: National threat level raised to critical from severeBy Eren Sengezer
Following the terrorist attack in London, British PM May crossed the wires, saying that the national threat level was raised to "critical" from "severe." May further explained that the threat level of "critical" meant that an attack was expected imminently.
Reporting on the incident, "police in London were searching for the assailant who detonated a homemade bomb Friday that sent a scorching blast of smoke and flame through a London subway car, injuring at least 22 rush-hour commuters," Washington Post wrote.
