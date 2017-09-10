British PM May: Don't want to accept existing economic model with EU post-Brexit

British PM May: Don't want to accept existing economic model with EU post-BrexitBy Eren Sengezer
British PM Theresa May recently delivered her remarks on Brexit in a speech before the British Parliament, with key quotes (via Reuters) found below:
- Don't want to accept existing economic model with EU post-Brexit.
- Wanta a creative solution to new economic relationship with EU post-Brexit.
- We propose unique and ambitious economic partnership with EU post-Brexit.
- On March 29, neither side will be able to implement new partnership smoothly.
- During implementation period, Britain will leave institutions but retain access to market on current terms.
- Need to concentrate negotiations on future relationship with the EU.
- EU budget can only be resolved when considering future relationship.
- New white papers on trade and customs will pave way for Britain to become independent trading nation
