British PM Johnson facing a new rebellion from his cabinet - The Times

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a new rebellion from his cabinet over concerns of a no-deal Brexit, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

A group of five cabinet ministers – Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan, British Minister for Northern Ireland Julian Smith, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, Health Minister Matt Hancock, and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox – are on a "resignation watch list."

Further, "very large number" of Conservative members of parliament will quit if it comes to a no-deal Brexit, an unnamed cabinet minister cited by the newspaper said.