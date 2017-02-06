British factory output is on track for its fastest growth since 2014 – Reuters

The latest forecast from the Engineering Employers' Federation (EEF) shows the British factory output is on track for its fastest growth since 2014 as a stronger world economy offsets uncertainty about future exports to the European Union (EU).

Key points

EEF revised up its forecast for factory output this year to 1.3 percent from 1.0 percent three months ago

The factory activity is still seem falling 0.5% in 2018