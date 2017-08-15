Britain seeks Brexit without borders for Northern Ireland - RTRS

Britain seeks Brexit without borders for Northern Ireland - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters carried an article on a British government paper that stated that the border posts between Ireland and Northern Ireland are "one of the most complex aspects" of Brexit.
Key Points:
Britain wants to avoid physical infrastructure between Irish border
Proposes interim period after Brexit to allow transition
Britain rejects idea of a customs border in Irish Sea
Wants to maintain travel area, allowing British and Irish citizens to move freely
“The British government said in a paper due to be published on Wednesday that it wanted a seamless and frictionless frontier without "physical border infrastructure and border posts", arguing that new customs arrangements it proposed on Tuesday would allow the free flow of goods.”
