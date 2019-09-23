Britain, France and Germany: Clear Iran was responsible for attack on Saudi Oil facilities - Joint Statement

In recent reporting, a joint statement has been made between British, French and German spokesmen which have stated that it is clear Iran was responsible for the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

This follows yesterday's statment by UK's Primeminster who too was blaming Iran for attacks on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, denied any part in the attacks and said Yemen's Houthi rebels, who claimed responsibility, "have every reason to retaliate" for the Saudi-led coalition's aerial attacks on their country - Pointing to claims of responsibility by Yemeni rebels and said: "If Iran were behind this attack, nothing would have been left of this refinery."

MEanwhile UK's PM, Johnson, who is in the US this week, said he would "be working with our American friends and our European friends" to reduce Middle East tensions.