Britain, France and Germany cannot support US sanctionon on Iran

Reuters reports that in a joint statement, Britain, France, Germany say they cannot support the US move to restore UN sanctions on Iran.

Key notes

US move incompatible with efforts to support Iran nuclear deal - British, French, German statement says.

E3 'urge Iran to reverse all measures inconsistent with its nuclear commitments and return to full compliance without delay’.

Market implications

The push to extend the arms embargo and reimpose other sanctions is happening in the lead-up to the November 3 US presidential election, so the uncertainties around this are likey a weight for the stock markets and also energy markets pertaining to Middle East relations.

Most recently, concern about Iran drew the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize relations. Other Gulf states are reportedly ready to follow.

However, these headlines should restore some risk appetite for the time being.