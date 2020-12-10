Britain advises people with allergy history to avoid Pfizer vaccine

There have been two reports of anaphylaxis and one report of a possible allergic reaction following COVID19 immunization in the UK.

Reuters wrote that ''Britain’s medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergic reactions do not get Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine after two people reported adverse effects, England’s National Health Service (NHS) said on Wednesday.''

“As is common with new vaccines the MHRA (regulator) have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination,” Stephen Powis, national Medical Director for the NHS, said.

“Two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday. Both are recovering well.”

There is no market reaction to this, as Brexit is taking up the spot light, but there could be widespread concerns that might prevent people from wanting to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a senior UK source has said that very large gaps remain between the two sides and it has been agreed that by Sunday a firm decision should be taken about the future of the talks.