Brinkmanship on the Korean peninsula - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura explain that tensions between North Korea and the US have, in their view, reached elevated levels unseen since September 1994, when the Clinton administration considered air strikes on North Korea’s main nuclear facility at Yongbyon.

Key Quotes

“23 years later, North Korea claimed that it successfully tested intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) in July 2017. Tensions then escalated quickly before showing some signs of a temporary cooling during the week of 14 August. South Korea and the US are scheduled to hold a large-scale joint military drill from 21 August. Thus, another spike in tensions is certainly plausible and, unless there is some resolution, tensions could remain elevated for some time. Against this backdrop, we perform a deep dive into scenario analyses of macro and market reactions over the next 12 to 18 months. A range of geopolitical outcomes is drawn heavily from Alastair Newton, co-founder and director of Alavan Business Advisory, a geopolitical consultant to Nomura.”

“Alastair concluded that a continuation of the current trajectory for the next 12 to 18 months is the most likely (60% probability) scenario. In his other three scenarios (40%), a real crisis point is reached more quickly, with a roughly even split between manageable and bad outcomes. Alastair Newton’s breakdown of ten sub-scenarios speaks volumes about the degree of uncertainty faced in the Korean peninsula and by the administration in Washington. However, this is not to say that we are inevitably doomed to war. The risk is certainly there and it is non-negligible. However, adding together the sub-scenarios that Alastair believes avoid a war relative to those that involve it, the former seems marginally more likely than the latter.”

“Because a military confrontation could lead to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, we believe South Korea’s government will do “whatever it takes” to avoid war. In a forceful speech on 15 August, South Korea President Moon vowed to prevent war at any cost. In the meantime, we believe South Korean policymakers will strongly endeavour to calm market volatility, as the economy has a strong external balance and the government has a solid fiscal position. We set out three scenarios: