BRICS countries deplore North Korean nuclear test - RTRS

BRICS nations, comprising of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, out with a draft communique, as cited by Reuters:

Call for all countries to fully implement Paris climate accord

Calls upon international community to form a counter-terrorism coalition

Emphasize need to be vigilant in guarding against inward-looking policies

Call up on all countries to calibrate, communicate their macroeconomic structural policies

Calls upon all countries to strengthen policy coordination

BRICS agree to promote development of BRICS local currency bond markets