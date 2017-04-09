BRICS countries deplore North Korean nuclear test - RTRS

BRICS countries deplore North Korean nuclear test - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
BRICS nations, comprising of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, out with a draft communique, as cited by Reuters:
Call for all countries to fully implement Paris climate accord
Calls upon international community to form a counter-terrorism coalition
Emphasize need to be vigilant in guarding against inward-looking policies
Call up on all countries to calibrate, communicate their macroeconomic structural policies
Calls upon all countries to strengthen policy coordination
BRICS agree to promote development of BRICS local currency bond markets
