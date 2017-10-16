Brexit worries have eased slightly over the last 3 months - Deloitte

A survey by accountants Deloitte shows Brexit worries among big business in the US have eased slightly over the last three months.

Key points/quotes (Source - Reuters news)

The proportion who think Brexit will damage the business environment dropped to 60 percent from 72 percent in the previous survey

The proportion of CFOs who think now is a good time to take on riskier ventures - for example by investing in new projects - has risen to 24 percent, three times higher than just after the June 2016 referendum

Despite Brexit uncertainties a broadening global recovery has helped lift sentiment among CFOs, said Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte

The prospect of leaving the EU in March 2019 is still a big concern for businesses.