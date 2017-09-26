Brexit? ... What Brexit? ... - Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank explained that the latest round of Brexit negotiations have begun as badly as the previous ones ended, despite Theresa May’s apparent Florence olive branch.

Key Quotes:

"As the Guardian reports, “On the first day of the fourth round of talks, Barnier said the prime minister’s €20bn (£17.6bn) offer did not mean the UK would be given a transition period or that negotiations could move on to the detail of a future trading relationship.” ... Which leaves us pretty much where we have been all along in this process."