Brexit volatility here we come?By Ross J Burland
Markets are awaiting documents to be published by the government setting out Britain's strategy for Brexit, but Reuters has published some excerpts of paper already.
- Britain will propose setting up an interim customs agreement with the European Union after Brexit to allow the freest possible trade of goods
- But it will also seek the right to negotiate other trade deals
- "Ministers will announce an intention to seek an 'interim' period with the EU of close association with the customs union that would allow for a smooth and orderly transfer to the new regime"
- "One possible approach would be a temporary customs union between the UK and the EU ... During this interim period, which will be negotiated with Brussels, Britain will look to negotiate bold new trade relationships around the world."
Also, the government will set out its solutions for the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.
