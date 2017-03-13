Brexit updates: watching the Scots - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted the Brexit updates.

Key Quotes:

"Ahead of the UK parliamentary vote on the Brexit bill, the GBP was side-lined overnight despite Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirming that she will get the ball rolling on the necessary legal framework for a second Scottish independence referendum sometime between autumn 2018 and spring 2019."

"The market also has an eye on the Dutch elections on Wednesday and the upcoming G20 meeting."