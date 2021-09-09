Brexit update: DUP may walk out of Stormont power-sharing over Brexit protocol – The Guardian

Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leadership withdraws from some cooperation with the Republic of Ireland under the 1998 Belfast agreement in protest over Brexit Protocol, The Guardian reports.

The DUP’s Chief, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, warned the DUP could not continue in Stormont if the “protocol issues remain”.

Key quotes

“We are totally opposed to the protocol as it presently exists. We will neither accept it nor will we work it. In my assessment, the time frame for resolving issues can be measured in weeks and not months or years.”

“If, in the final analysis, those who are democratically elected by the people of Northern Ireland lack the power to prevent such checks, and the protocol issues remain, then the position in the office of DUP ministers would become untenable.”

“Let me be clear: if the choice is ultimately between remaining in office or implementing the protocol in its present form, then the only option for any unionist minister would be to cease to hold such office.”

Market reaction

The pound shrugs off the renewed Brexit concerns, as it extending its recovery above 1.3800 amid a broad-based US dollar retreat.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3820, ūp 0.39% on the day.