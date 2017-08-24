Brexit: UK’s Positive steps towards EFTA, many questions remain – Deutsche Bank

Brexit: UK’s Positive steps towards EFTA, many questions remain – Deutsche BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
The UK government released a position paper on judicial arrangements after Brexit yesterday and the paper confirmed the UK will leave the direct jurisdiction of the CJEU after Brexit, but has proposed a new dispute-resolution mechanism to govern the transitional agreement and any disputes arising from the future partnership, explains the analysis team at Deutsche Bank.
Key Quotes
“The mechanism is conceptually very similar to the EFTA court that guarantees the EEA agreement. In previous research we argued that a compromise based on the EFTA court was the only realistic way of meeting Brexit demands for UK judicial independence and EU27 demands to respect the integrity of the Single Market. As such, yesterday’s paper is a positive step, particularly as the question of legal enforceability is probably the largest sticking point in upcoming negotiations.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.