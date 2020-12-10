Brexit: UK's Mordaunt says it is clear that they remain far apart with EU

British Conservative Party politician Penny Mordaunt said on Thursday that it is clear that the UK and the EU remain far apart in trade talks, as reported by Reuters.

"Working tirelessly to get a deal, cannot accept one at any cost."

"We will do everything we can to secure a deal, it is the best outcome."

"Will leave no stone unturned, will continue with talks until no hope."

"We have made extensive preparations, including for no-deal outcome."

"Will not compromise on security."

"Still optimistic that a deal can be secured."

"If we leave without a deal, we have measures in place to ensure our citizens are safe and can share intelligence."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged lower following these comments and was last seen losing 0.7% on a daily basis at 1.3302.