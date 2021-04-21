Brexit: UK's Lewis says they will continue to work with EU on difficult issues

Britain's Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis said on Wednesday that they will take action to ensure they continue to see the flow of goods and products including medicines, as reported by Reuters.

"There are some difficult issues, we will continue to work with the EU," Lewis added.

Market reaction

These remarks don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 0.3% on a daily basis at 6,880. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 1.3932.