Brexit: UK's Letwin: Will vote for PM's deal when he brings the legislation next week

British lawmaker Oliver Letwin, who tabled a proposal to withhold support for Prime Minister Borish Johnson's Brexit deal until the Withdrawal Bill has fully passed in parliament, said that it was irresponsible of the PM to put the UK at risk by using no-deal as a threat unless his proposed deal is approved. Letwin further added that he will vote for the PM's deal "when he brings the legislation next week."
"The prime minister has a strategy, he wants to be able to say to any waverers 'it is my deal or no deal, vote for the implementing legislation or we crash out'," Letwin told lawmakers on Saturday, per Reuters. "We cannot be sure that such a threat from the prime minister would work. I, despite my support for the prime minister's deal, do not believe that it is responsible to put the nation at risk by making that threat."
Super Saturday
UK PM Johnson concedes he may have to ask for a Brexit extension
