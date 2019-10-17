Brexit: UK set to rule out any delays – GBP/USD pressured

Beth Rigby, Sky News' political editor, tweeted that sources in the UK government have told her that they will accept no delays to Brexit.

It is "deal or no deal - but no delays" – and that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not accept one if offered.

GBP/USD extends its slide from the highs, falling to 1.2850. Cable reached a high of 1.2989 earlier in the day when the Brexit deal was announced.

Additional reports suggest that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will vote against the accord in a special parliamentary session on Saturday. Further Brexit headlines are set to move the pound. Other currencies such as the euro are also influenced by Brexit developments.