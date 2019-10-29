Amendment 2, which is set to be put to a vote was a Jeremy Corbyn was voted down.

The government was opposed to the amendment.

In a developing story, where results will be posted here, Brexit UK lawmakers begin voting on amendments which change the election date in an early election bill to Dec. 9; results coming up at top of the hour, or thereabouts.

Results of 2nd bill

Rejected - 315-295.

Update

The 3rd bill results are due in around five minutes

MP’s are now voting on a 3rd reading of the election bill - MPs are now voting on whether or not to hold the early general election, with the date – assuming they back it – having now been set as 12 December.

Results of 3rd bill

438-20 in favour

Bill will now go to the House of Lords tomorrow.

FX implications:

Amendment 2, which is set to be put to a vote was a Jeremy Corbyn amendment that would change the date of the election to Monday 9 December, from Thursday 12 December. It was also signed by the Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson.

"The government was opposed to this, because it would mean parliament proroguing on Thursday, making it hard for the government to pass legislation needed to approve a budget for Northern Ireland, but it has not said that the passing of this amendment would lead to the bill having to be shelved," - The Guardian.

If anything, this would be a neutral effect for the pound, given the bill will not be shelved and an election is somewhat GBP bullish. Lawmakers in the House of Lords will vote on this on Wednesday and are exected to pass the lection for 12th Dec whereby the GBP could firm further.

"UK's deliberation over holding a General Election may allow for a short EUR/GBP position to be entered on the basis that the election could break the Brexit impasse whilst data is likely to affirm the weakness of the Eurozone economy," analysts at Westpac argued.