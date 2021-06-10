Brexit: UK concludes 2021 deal with EU on fishing catch

The UK has concluded the 2021 deal with the EU on fisheries, Reuters reported on Thursday.
The UK noted that the agreement covers catch limits for 70 shared fish stocks worth approximately 333 million pounds in fishing opportunities to the UK fleet.
Market reaction
This development doesn't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the British pound's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.3% on a daily basis at 1.4159 and the EUR/GBP pair was losing 0.35% at 0.8593.
