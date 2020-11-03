Brexit: Trade negotiations failed to agree on level playing field – Reuters

Trade negotiations between the UK and the EU are stuck on fisheries, including quota allocation, annual negotiations and zonal attachment, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing EU and UK sources familiar with the matter.
Additional takeaways
"Trade negotiations have so far failed to agree on the level playing field, EU wants to prescribe joint standards in a more detailed way but the UK is against it."
"Trade negotiators have so far failed to overcome differences over state aid, as well as EU demand for independent oversight body in the UK to police any new deal."
"EU expects good progress and sides closing in on joint legal texts for other areas, including social security."
"EU chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier may debrief 27 national envoys in Brussels on Wednesday afternoon."
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair retreated slightly from daily highs above 1.3000 and was last seen gaining 0.65% on the day at 1.2993.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.17 on upbeat mood ahead of US elections
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.17 as the market mood improves on US Election Day. President Trump is trailing rival Biden, albeit in narrow margins in critical states. Covid is weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD heads toward 1.30 as markets await the next US president
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, rising as markets reposition ahead of the US elections. UK PM Johnson is struggling to pass his new lockdown in parliament.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, focus remains on US elections
Gold witnessed a modest pullback on Tuesday amid the prevalent upbeat market mood. The US political uncertainty kept the USD bulls on the defensive and helped limit losses. Investors now prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election.
Forex Today: Calm before the US elections storm, gold extends recovery, Bitcoin falls
Markets are relatively calm as US Election Day dawns in Europe. Trump is trailing Biden yet the battle is close in swing states. The dollar is stable, gold and oil have been edging higher and Bitcoin is on the back foot.
WTI extends the bounce to test $38 mark ahead of API data, US election
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has resumed the overnight rebound in the European session following the Asian consolidative mode, as the bulls return along with appetite for risk assets.