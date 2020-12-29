Brexit to continue reverberating in years to come – Danske Bank

On Christmas Eve, the EU and the UK reached an agreement on a permanent free trade agreement. The agreement still needs to be ratified by both the EU and the UK. The UK Parliament is expected to approve the deal on Wednesday, December 30 and the EU leaders are expected to give the deal provisional application today. The EU parliament also needs to ratify the deal early next year, likely in February. Economists at Danske Bank believe there are still significant changes to the relationship ahead.
See: GBP/USD to trade broadly sideways next year – HSBC
Key quotes
“As expected, the deal mostly covers goods trading and only to a small extent trading in services (i.e. UK financial services firms lose their passport rights to sell services to the EU market). The agreement means that the EU and the UK avoid a cliff-edge scenario but there will still be significant changes to the trading relationship starting on 1 January, which may create some disturbances in the very near term at the borders.”
“The combination of the deal and the vaccine rollouts means the UK macro outlook for 2021 is much brighter. The deal means that some uncertainties for businesses will go away, implying higher investments after they had stagnated for some time ahead of the COVID-19 crisis. We would not be surprised if the UK economy outperforms the euro area next year. We stick to our view that the Bank of England will maintain the Bank Rate at +0.1% in the near future and will not cut into negative territory.”
“The accompanying joint declarations suggest the EU and the UK will continue discussing financial regulation with the ambition to reach a deal before the end of March 2021. They also need to reach a permanent deal on data transfers and on Gibraltar (in discussions with Spain). We also do not know how (or if at all) the UK will use its sovereignty to change its economic framework. Looking (much?) further down the road, there is the possibility of another Scottish independence referendum and a second EU referendum (in particular if the majority changes in the next election). In addition, there is a possibility to review the deal after a minimum of four years, for instance in case of too much divergence.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD unable to run despite risk-on mood
Broad dollar’s weakness keeps GBP/USD afloat, but the pair struggles to extend gains beyond 1.3500. The euphoria over Brexit agreement before the end of transition period seemed to have faded amid concerns about the non-inclusion of the crucial services sector in the accord.
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2200 as US stimulus news weigh on Dollar
EUR/USD extends Monday’s recovery moves as bulls flirt with intraday high. US House passes $2,000 paycheck, turns down Trump’s veto over defense bill. Republicans eye blocking the heavy stimulus in Senate.
XAU/USD seems poised to climb back to $1900 mark
Gold attracted some dip-buying near two-week-old ascending trend-line amid weaker USD. Bullish technical set-up supports prospects for a move back towards the $1900 round-figure.
What’s the chance of new years week FX breakout?
We’ve finally made it to the last week of 2020. A coronavirus vaccine is the process of being rolled out, a Brexit agreement is in place and President Trump finally signed the stimulus bill into law.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.