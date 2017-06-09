Brexit talks in deadlock over exit costs – ING

Five months on from the triggering of Article 50 and with round three of talks complete, there’s a distinct lack of tangible negotiation progress, according to analysts at ING.

Key Quotes

“The UK’s financial liabilities, the so-called “divorce bill”, is still the major bone of contention.”

“The European Council will hold a vote in October on whether “sufficient progress” has been made on talks – recent EU commentary suggests things aren’t going well.”

“The UK is keen to move onto trade talks, but also knows that the exit bill and possible budget contributions in the future could be a big bargaining chip.”

“There notion of a divorce bill is also very unpopular at home – and UK politicians are likely to tread carefully here.”