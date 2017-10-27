Brexit talks hit fresh stalemate - The Sun

Brexit talks hit fresh stalemate - The SunBy Omkar Godbole
The Sun says, "Brexit negotiations have hit a fresh stalemate with the UK stalling on signing up to "pointless" further talks."
The EU officials say their British counterparts have not responded to their offer of two more meetings before December, Meanwhile, the UK officials say the talks can yield results only if the agenda includes UK's future trade deal with the EU.
