Brexit: Some UK Ministers readying to resign to stop the next PM from suspending the British Parliament

Earlier on Thursday, the BBC reporter, Nicholas Watt, tweeted that he learned of some UK cabinet ministering preparing to resign tomorrow in order to vote in the parliament to favor the motion that limits the next Prime Minister from suspending the Parliament ahead of Brexit.

Previously, the BBC reported that House of Lords has already passed a motion on the same line which will go to the Members of the Parliaments (MPs) on Thursday.

Although no immediate market reaction was witnessed due to the news, the same highlights the fear of hard Brexit and can weigh on the British Pound (GBP).