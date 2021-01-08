Brexit: Some divergence first, but reconvergence possible over long run – Standard Chartered

Following the successful negotiation of a Brexit deal in late December, the UK and EU are now operating under the terms of this new trading arrangement. The UK-EU trading deal is bare-bones in substance with potential flashpoints over the next few years. The deal is likely to be augmented over time, with financial services and data the focus for 2021 while reviews and disputes could still lead to the deal collapsing at some point further down the line, according to economists at Standard Chartered. Modest divergence is likely over the medium-term, but possible re-convergence over the long-term.
The GBP/USD pair remains depressed around mid-1.3500s.
See – GBP/USD Price Forecast 2021: Cable braces for calendar comeback amid three exits
Key quotes
“As for what comes next, both sides will wish to add to the existing terms outlined in the deal, given how little time there was to explore all areas of cooperation last year; financial services and data sharing are likely to receive significant focus over the coming months. However, without any impending deadlines, and given the divergent interests – particularly around financial services – rapid progress is unlikely.”
“The deal is inherently unstable given the multitude of review points over the coming years that could lead to the activation of formal dispute mechanisms.”
“The current UK administration is unlikely to utilise to their full extent many of the new-found freedoms on offer under the terms of the new Brexit deal, but there will likely be some areas where divergence is sought. These will test the limits of the governance mechanisms enshrined in the legal text of the deal. We, therefore, cannot rule out the deal coming under severe stress or even collapsing further down the line, although this is not our base case.”
“Over the longer-term, once the dust has settled and assuming continued lobbying by UK businesses for closer economic and regulatory cooperation with the EU, it seems likely that future UK governments will begin a process of re-convergence, at least for some sectors and in certain policy areas.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.2250 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2250 as rising US yields boost the dollar. Tension mounts toward US Nonfarm Payrolls figures for December, which are set to show a modest increase.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.36, shrugging off vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.36 as the US dollar advances with bond yields. Earlier, sterling advanced as Pfizer said its vaccine works against the British and South African variants.
XAU/USD tumbles below $1,900 as US bond yields extend gains
Gold has dropped below $1,900, hitting a low of $1,876 in a knee-jerk reaction.before bouncing to around $1,890. US yields are on the rise, making the precious metal less attractive, as it provides no returns.
US Nonfarm Payrolls December Preview: Labor economy woes escalate
American employers likely pulled back on hiring in December as the strict lockdown and burgeoning pandemic caseload in California, the nation's largest economy, invoked caution even as the business community is planning for the eventual economic revival.
US Dollar Index pushes higher and regains 90.00 ahead of Payrolls
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the weekly recovery and reclaims the key barrier at 90.00 the figure on Friday.