Brexit: Nothing was agreed at PM Johnson-Corbyn meeting - BBC

According to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, nothing was agreed at the meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"Labour wanted to discuss a different timetable for Brexit bill, govt wanted to know what Lab would do if the extension is vetoed - sounds like neither side came away with much," Kuenssberg tweeted out.

The British Pound largely ignored these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 1.2870.