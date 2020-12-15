Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin has said that there are "greater hopes" for a Brexit deal as early as this week. Regarding the tight schedule for ratification, Martin said that it is up to member states to sort it out.

GBP/USD has been extending its gains, hitting 1.34.

Update: Cable extends its gains and hits 1.3452. A further boost has come from rumors of Brexit deal

Reports suggest that the EU and the UK have made progress on the Level-Playing Field topic, one of the most contentious ones. Fisheries and governance are the other ones. On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to extend talks.

More GBP/USD Buying opportunity? Brexit silence may be a bliss, everything else just noise