Brexit News: UK's Gove says chances of deal less than 50%, GBP/USD pressured under 1.36

Michael Gove, a senior British minister involved in Brexit talks, has said that the chances of a trade deal with the EU are less than 50%.

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3580, extending its slide from the new peak of 1.3622 recorded earlier in the day.

His words contrast optimism from Brussels. Earlier, Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier stated that there are still stumbling blocks, but noted progress in the talks. Reports suggest he also added privately that an accord could be struck by Friday.