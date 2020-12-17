Brexit News: UK's Gove says areas of difference still significant

British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove repeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman comments from earlier and said that the most likely outcome is for the UK to leave the EU on WTO terms, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Would hope legislation to implement a deal would be ready within a couple of days of any deal being reached."

"A free trade agreement still something desirable."

"Areas of difference still significant, go to the heart of the mandate."

"There is no way talks will continue past year-end."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.3600, where it was up 0.68% on a daily basis.