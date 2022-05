Brexit News: UK Foreign Secretary Truss announces UK will introduce legislation to change NIP

The bill will continue to ensure that there is no hard border on the island of Ireland, Truss said, noting that the new bill will not negatively impact the EU in any way.

Proceeding with new legislation on Northern Ireland is consistent with the UK's obligations under international law, Truss continued, noting that this is not about scrapping the protocol, but about lessening the burden of East-West trade by ensuring that goods moving and staying within the UK will be free of unnecessary bureaucracy through a new green channel.

Truss said the UK's preference remains to reach a negotiated outcome with the EU on changes to the NIP and said what the UK has already proposed is a comprehensive and reasonable solution. The EU's proposals would be a backward step from the current situation on the border, Truss said.

UK Foreign Secretary Lizz Truss announced on Tuesday that the UK will be introducing legislation in the coming weeks to make changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP), reported Reuters. The UK remains open to further talks with the EU on the matter, she added, noting that she has invited EU Commissioner for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight Maroš Šefčovič to partake in talks in London as soon as possible.

