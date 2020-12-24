Brexit News: Talks on fish continue, another Johnson-von der Leyen call likely

The official announcement on a likely Brexit deal could be delayed by a minimum of a couple of hours, as the talks on the key issue of fisheries continue, several media houses reported.

According to Sky News, the UK’s Brexit Secretary David Frost and EU’s Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier continue talks, with fish still remaining the key point of contention.

Another call between the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen is expected, which could delay a public appearance by PM Johnson by at least two hours, Sky News reported.

Meanwhile, BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg tweeted,

Understand there were four calls between PM and EU chief Von Der Leyen yday to get Brexit deal over the line. One final one in about half an hour expected to sign and seal after late night wrangles over individual fish species (am not making this up) — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 24, 2020

Market reaction

GBP/USD holds the higher ground, as the bulls aim to conquer the 1.36 barrier amid optimism over a potential Brexit deal.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.3572, up 0.60% on the day.