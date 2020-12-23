Brexit News: French official says UK made huge concessions in trade talks – Reuters

Reuters reported on Wednesday that a French government official said that the UK side made "huge concessions" in trade negotiations, mostly on fishing, with the EU in the last 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Tony Connelly, RTE Europe editor, tweeted out that a meeting of EU ambassadors on Brexit has been convened for Thursday's morning.

Market reaction

The British pound showed no immediate reaction to this headline. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was consolidating its gains at 1.3480, up 0.9% on a daily basis.