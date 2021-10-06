Brexit News: France to define 'action plan' on UK and fishing on October 15

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire touched upon varied topics in his latest interview, as he stated that France will define an 'action plan' on UK and fishing on October 15.

This comes as France has again threatened to cut the UK off from energy supplies, as it attempts to put pressure on London, concerning the ongoing row over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Additional comments

“We are one millimetre away from a global agreement on corporate tax.”

“Some member states are calling for the 10-year implementation period on tax - "why not?"”

“We need an agreement by the end of this month.”

On global corporate tax talks: “I have been waiting for more than 4 years for this.”

On global corporate tax talks: “I can wait some more days.”

“We could next week in Washington or at G20 sign the final agreement on tax.”

On natural gas: “We don't want to pay too high a price for gas in France.”

On natural gas: “I told EU partners that we don't want electricity price to be totally dependent on the gas price. “

On natural gas: “We want electricity prices in EU dependent on the average cost of production not on gas.”

On steel/aluminium tariffs: “Let’s get rid of any trade war between EU and US.”

On US relations: “We need to get rid of tariffs on steel/aluminium.”

On US relations: “If we are all determined to find a compromise there is a possibility to avoid sanctions on steel/aluminium.”

“We are on track to improve relations.”

“We want the EU to be as strong and as independent as China or the US.”

“We don't want to be dependent on China or the USA for technology.”

Related reads