Brexit News: EU's von der Leyen says there is a path to an agreement, GBP/USD near 1.35

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said there is now a path to a Brexit agreement. She added that the governance issues have largely been resolved but fisheries are still "very difficult." Von der Leyen adds that the path is narrow but that the EU and the UK have a way forward on most issues and that the next days will be decisive.

GBP/USD is trading near 1.35, up on the day and extending its gains from Wednesday. Negotiators' silence in recent days has already been seen as a sign of progress in talks, boosting sterling from the lows.

Here are pound/dollar's recent moves on the 15-minute chart:

