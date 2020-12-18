Brexit News: EU’s Barnier: We must be ready for all Brexit scenarios

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier added to his earlier comments and said that one of the biggest difficulties in trade talks is fisheries.

Key quotes:

If the UK wants to stop EU fisherman from accessing waters, the EU must have the sovereign right to react.

It wouldn't be fair or acceptable that fishermen have no transitory right in the UK waters.

We want a trade deal with the UK; we don’t ask for more than a balance between rights and obligations.

At this hour, I cannot say what outcome of Brexit trade talks will be.

We must be ready for all Brexit scenarios.

The incoming headlines suggest that there has not been much of a progress on the key sticking point of fisheries, which, in turn, kept the GBP bulls on the defensive. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone, albeit, so far, has managed to hold its neck above the key 1.3500 psychological mark.