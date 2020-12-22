Brexit News: EU's Barnier says fisheries remain stumbling block in UK trade talks – Reuters

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told the EU's 27 envoys to Brussels that fisheries remain the stumbling block in trade talks with the UK, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing an EU diplomat familiar with the developments.

Earlier in the hour, Harry Cole, The Sun's political editor, reported that a senior UK government source said there is a deal on the table and both sides want to be home for Christmas but added things are strained due to the issue surrounding fisheries.

Market reaction

The British pound continues to weaken against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was losing 1% on the day at 1.3330 and the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.5% at 0.9132.