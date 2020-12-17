Brexit News: EU's Barnier says Brexit deal is possible by Friday – AFP

Citing parliamentary sources, the AFP News Agency reported on Thursday that European Unions's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, suggested that a Brexit deal with the UK is possible by Friday.

Earlier in the day, a statement published by the European Parliament said that they will stand ready to organise plenary session towards the end of December in case an agreement is reached by midnight on Sunday, December 21st.

Market reaction

There was no immediate market reaction to this headline and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.3588, where it was up 0.6% on a daily basis.