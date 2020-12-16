Brexit News: EU official says fisheries remain obstacle, GBP/USD holds above 1.35

Intense Brexit talks continue in Brussels and an EU official has said that fisheries remain the main obstacle. According to Reuters, the unnamed person said that the EU rejects the British offer of phased access to UK waters over a period of three years.

That implies other topics have moved forward, namely the Level-Playing-Field (LFP) and also governance.

GBP/USD is holding onto high ground above 1.35, below the 2020 peak of 1.3540.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that there is a path to an agreement, albeit a narrow one.

