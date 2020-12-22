Brexit News: EU diplomat says serious concerns on level playing field and fish – Reuters

Following European Union's chief Brexit negotiator's, Michel Barnier, update to member states, a senior EU diplomat told Reuters that they still have serious concerns on the level playing field and a blockage on fisheries.

The EU's last offer on fishing rights already goes very far and can only be considered as final, the diplomat added.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to this headline and was last seen losing 0.9% on a daily basis at 1.3345. Meanwhile, the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.35% at 0.9117.