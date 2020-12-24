Brexit News: EU Council says ambassadors will not meet on Thursday

The European Council announced on Thursday that the European Union's ambassadors will not be having a meeting on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

The EU Council, however, asked ambassadors to be available over the holidays.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.3592, gaining 0.75% on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the EUR/GBP pair is losing 0.65% on the day at 0.8970.