Brexit News: Deal still not done, GBP/USD down 50 pips from the highs

Reports that a Brexit deal "is done" have proved premature according to the same Sky News reporter that tweeted it out. The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg reports that an accord is still not finalized and that it ould happen later in the day.

GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3520 after spiking to 1.350 on that tweet by Joe Pike. It is significantly above the daily low of 1.3347.

Pound/dollar is experiencing choppy trading after closing the Sunday gap. The 2020 peak of 1.3622 could be hit if an agreement is confirmed.

In a parallel development, Health Secretary Matt Hacock has announced that additional areas will be put into Tier 4 restrictions.