Brexit News: Barnier reportedly looking for EU fisheries concessions, GBP/USD edges up

Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier has reportedly asked eight of the bloc's coastal states to give some ground on fish quotas and phasing periods. Tony Connelly of Ireland's RTE is reporting from Brussels. That would potentially pave a path for asking the UK for similar movements on the sensitive topic.

Fisheries remain the last significant point in Brexit negotiations.

GBP/USD has been extending its recovery, trading closer to 1.3550.

Here is Connelly Twitter thread about the topic

4/ In talks with sherpas, I understand that Barnier has said if he can push the quota share from 15pc-18pc up to 22pc-23pc, while moving the phase in period down from 10 yrs to 8 or 7 yrs there may be a deal. Although the UK is still playing hardball on both so that's not clear — Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) December 18, 2020

Earlier, cable hit a low of 1.3490 as Barnier talked about a "narrow path" to an agreement.