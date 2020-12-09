Brexit: Merkel hints level-playing field compromise, GBP/USD extends gains toward weekly highs

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said, "We currently more or less have the same legal system, a harmonized legal system, but over the years the legal systems will diverge regarding environmental law, labor law, health legislation, everywhere." That is seen as a hint toward a compromise with the UK on the sensitive topic of aligned rules, aka level-playing-field.

GBP/USD has extended its gains and hits 1.3434 at the time of writing, near the weekly highs.

Merkel's comments come ahead of a summit between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at 19:00 GMT. The leaders will meet over dinner and will try to iron out an accord. Earlier, Michael Gove, a senior British minister, said there is room for compromise on fisheries.