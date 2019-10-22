British lawmaker Boles on Tuesday proposed an amendment to require the government to seek an extension of the Brexit transition period to December 2022 unless MPs pass a resolution to the contrary, as reported by Reuters.

Investors are staying on the sidelines while waiting for today's votes and the British Pound is struggling to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2946, down 0.1% on the day and the EUR/GBP pair was virtually unchanged at 0.8600.