Brexit journey is just the beginning – BoE’s Carney

By Haresh Menghani

Continuing with his comments in the post Quarterly Inflation Report presser, BoE Governor Mark Carney said:

   •   BOE stimulus after Brexit vote is working
   •   there will be twists and turns ahead
   •   under-estimated strength of consumer spending
   •   consumer dynamic will be tested this year
   •   UK demand helped by available cheap credit
   •   can see scenarios for rate cut or rate hike
   •   not giving a signal on future direction of rates, just laying out scenarios