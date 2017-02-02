Brexit journey is just the beginning – BoE’s Carney

Continuing with his comments in the post Quarterly Inflation Report presser, BoE Governor Mark Carney said:

• BOE stimulus after Brexit vote is working

• there will be twists and turns ahead

• under-estimated strength of consumer spending

• consumer dynamic will be tested this year

• UK demand helped by available cheap credit

• can see scenarios for rate cut or rate hike

• not giving a signal on future direction of rates, just laying out scenarios