Han de Jong, chief economist at ABN AMRO, points out that the Conservative Party won a significant overall majority in the UK’s general elections.
Key Quotes
“For those who had hoped for a second referendum and for the UK eventually staying in the EU the outcome is a disappointment. At least it creates clarity: Brexit means Brexit. Boris Johnson will take the UK out of the EU. Presumably, the UK will officially leave at the end of January, or possibly sooner. The actual date will not matter very much as there will be a transition period in which nothing will change from a practical point of view.”
“The transition period ends at the end of 2020 according to the Withdrawal Agreement, but can be extended. During the transition period the details of the new economic relationship of the UK with the EU will be negotiated. A one year period for a comprehensive agreement looks tight. As it is in nobody’s interest to let the UK crash out without a new deal, we must assume that the transition period will be extended if needed.”
“An interesting aspect of the election result is that the Prime Minister has such a large majority he does not rely on the hardest Brexiteers. There is, thus, a chance, that the new arrangement will actually constitute a relatively soft Brexit. It is time for the PM to listen to the business community. The big unknown here is that there are many new Tory MPs and they are an unknown quantity.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battling with 1.1180 ahead of US Retail Sales
The EUR/USD pair is up on hopes the US and China will sign phase one of a trade deal before the day is over. US down ahead of Retail Sales, foreseen up by 0.5% in November.
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.
Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain
Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.
Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited
Gold extended the overnight rejection slide from 100-day SMA resistance and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday.
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.